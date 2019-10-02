New council homes for Eastbourne unveiled

The latest development of new council homes has been unveiled in Eastbourne.

They are in Northbourne Road and the first ones completed through Aspiration homes, a partnership between Eastbourne and Lewes councils.

The properties will be known as The Addison to mark 100 years since Dr Christopher Addison introduced social housing.

Following the end of the First World War, housing was a priority in the UK.

The government and then minister of health, Dr Addison, stepped in to create the Housing and Town Planning Act of 1919, known to many as the Addison Act.

Aspiration Homes has built 12 one and two-bedroom affordable homes following the demolition of four council properties on the site which had been blighted by subsidence.

The scheme provides much-needed accommodation at affordable rents for local residents.

The council’s housing member Alan Shuttleworth said, “It is fantastic to see the realisation of our joint vision with Lewes to increase the supply of affordable homes, starting with these 12 new homes.

“This partnership enables the delivery of high-quality homes for those who need them most, from young people to older people, families and those with disabled access housing needs.”

By coincidence, the great, great niece of Dr Addison, Christine Matthews, works for Eastbourne and Lewes councils as a caseworker and was invited to officially open the new homes named after him.

Christine said, “I’m delighted to be here, but it’s a bit surreal. My great, great Uncle Chris was originally a surgeon but went into politics after seeing the affect slums had on people’s health. The Housing Act is still relevant today.”

The ambition is to deliver 215 new homes through Aspiration Homes across Eastbourne and Lewes by 2021/22.