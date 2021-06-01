New cafe hopes to open up on Eastbourne seafront
A fitness centre in Eastbourne could be getting a cafe if plans are given the green light.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 3:47 pm
Natural Fitness Centre on Royal Parade has applied to Eastbourne Borough Council for planning permission to convert part of its ground floor into a cafe.
Documents say four south-east facing doors and a north-east facing door would be enlarged to create the cafe opening.
Plans say the site ‘sits adjacent to the former Spinnakers Cafe (now closed), setting the precedent for the suitability of a cafe here’.
The centre runs a number of different classes including yoga and pilates, as well as therapies such as physio and acupuncture.
Members of the public can comment on the plans until June 17.