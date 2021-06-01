New cafe hopes to open up on Eastbourne seafront

Natural Fitness Centre on Royal Parade has applied to Eastbourne Borough Council for planning permission to convert part of its ground floor into a cafe.

Documents say four south-east facing doors and a north-east facing door would be enlarged to create the cafe opening.

Plans say the site ‘sits adjacent to the former Spinnakers Cafe (now closed), setting the precedent for the suitability of a cafe here’.

Classes at the Natural Fitness Centre Eastbourne

The centre runs a number of different classes including yoga and pilates, as well as therapies such as physio and acupuncture.