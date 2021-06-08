New burger restaurant arrives in Eastbourne

Fat Moe’s is an American diner which already has a branch in Crawley High Street.

Now the restaurant is coming to Seaside Road and opening its doors tomorrow (Wednesday, June 9).

A spokesperson for Fat Moe’s said, “We are really excited to be opening a branch in the Sunshine Coast, it’s an absolute privilege to be able to bring a taste of our cuisine to such a friendly and welcoming community.

Eastbourne Fat Moe's

“We currently have another branch in Crawley, which we opened in July 2020. We always aim to employ locally, it is important for us to offer opportunities to the communities that welcome us and support us even through difficult times like the pandemic.

“We are very excited to open on June 9, we have taken appropriate measures in line with covid regulations to ensure a safe environment for all our diners.”