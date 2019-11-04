New bin collection service in Eastbourne has ‘been transformed’

In the three months since Eastbourne council launched Environment First, its new in-house waste and recycling service, bin collections in the town have been ‘transformed’, according to the authority.

Environment First took over bin collections across Eastbourne in July and in that time the council says that missed bins have reduced dramatically, with 99.95 per cent of collections being made on time, the first time.

The council also says Environment First is also helping residents to recycle as much as possible by offering extra recycling bins to anyone who needs them.

Since July the team has delivered over a thousand extra recycling bins – enough bins to hold around ten tonnes of extra recycling.

A council spokesperson said, “There will be no resting on our laurels, but we can’t help but be thrilled with what Environment First has achieved in such a short amount of time.

“The service has been transformed and that is great news for our residents.”

If a recycling bin is filling up too soon, people can order an extra one from lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/NewBin