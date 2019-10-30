MP Lloyd rejoins Lib Dems as December election is announced

Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd last night revealed he will rejoin the Liberal Democrats to fight the forthcoming General Election.

Mr Lloyd resigned the Lib Dem Party Whip in December last year in the midst of a row over his position on Brexit.

At the time he cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ between keeping his promise to the people of Eastbourne to respect the referendum result, and his party’s official policy to oppose Brexit and lead the People’s Vote initiative.

Eastbourne and Willingdon voted to leave the EU by 57 per cent in the 2016 referendum.

Within minutes of the Houses of Parliament announcing last night that there would be an election on Thursday December 12, Mr Lloyd said he was rejoining the Lib Dems.

In a video lasting almost three minutes, Mr Lloyd said, “I have fulfilled my promise to the people of Eastbourne.

“I have backed the EU withdrawl agreement four times now – not because I agree with it but because a promise is a promise.

“When there is a new General election, it cleans the slate. I have kept my word folks. So, what I am telling you with integrity and honesty is that I am a Remainer.

“I am going to be backing Remain full-throatedly. I am going to do everything I can to stop Brexit.”

