More than £65 million given to Wealden businesses during the pandemic

Wealden MP Nusrat Ghani has ‘welcomed’ the news that the council processed more than 14,000 claims for support grants.

Following the Government’s announcement of an unprecedented package of support to help businesses through lockdown, Wealden District Council organised systems to process grants and to ensure the money reached organisations as soon as possible, according to the MP.

Ms Ghani said council officers also prevented more than £1 million in attempted fraud and duplicate payments.

The MP said, “The past 18 months have been incredibly hard especially for our small businesses which are the backbone of Wealden’s economy.

“Throughout the pandemic, I remained in regular contact with Wealden District Council leaders and held many virtual meetings with individuals and businesses across Wealden to provide advice and to support them in accessing Government grants and loans.