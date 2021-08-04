More details revealed about 400-home development near Hailsham

The 400-home development in Cuckoo Fields and Ersham Park gained outline consent from Wealden District Council back in March 2020.

Now plans submitted by Barratt Developments and David Wilson Homes have revealed information around 128 of the homes in a reserved matter application (RMA).

A RMA for the remaining 272 dwellings will be submitted separately according to the plans. RMAs allow developers to explain the proposals further.

Cuckoo Trail runs along the east side of the development SUS-170620-231605008

The 22-acres site is bound by Ersham Road to the west, residential developments to the north, the Cuckoo Trail to the east, and fields to the south.

Entrance to the site will come from Ersham Road at the south-west of the site with a principal route running through the centre of the site and smaller roads connecting to it.

A cycleway will be provided through the site linking Ersham Road to the Cuckoo Trail and a play area will be created, the documents say.

There will be a mix of two-storey dwellings including one–four bed houses, one-bed flats, and two-bed bungalows – 30 per cent of which will be classed as affordable housing.

Photo from Wealden District Council. SUS-210408-144547001

This is to ‘meet local housing needs’ which will ‘respond to the character of the area’, planners say.

A total of 345 parking spaces will be created, along with a mix of public, semi-private, and private outdoor spaces. Members of the public can comment on the plans until September 3.