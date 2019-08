Money raised during the recent Camper Marmalade event at Polegate has been donated to St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Festival organiser Andrew Bernstein is pictured with the hospice’s Simon Cosham and a cheque for £2,405.

Thousands of people attended the three day family festival at Bramley Farm to enjoy live music, an inflatable pub, trade stalls and food from around the world. The theme of this year’s event was Monty Python.

