Medical equipment worth £10,000 donated to Eastbourne DGH and doctor’s surgery

The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital has donated ear assessment equipment worth £10,000 to the DGH and a doctor’s surgery.

Eastbourne Park Practice and the DGH have both received a Madsen Zodiac clinical tympanometer which allows audiologists to perform detailed assessments of the middle ear, Eustachian tube and acoustic reflex pathway of babies, children and adults.

James Penfold, paediatric audiology lead, said, “I would like to thank the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital for the continued generosity and support of the audiology service.

“The new equipment allows us to perform tests of the middle ear that were previously unavailable to us, enhancing the already excellent care we provide to our patients.”

Harry Walmsley, chairman of the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital, said, “We are delighted to be able to donate this advanced equipment.

“My thanks, and that of the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital, is to all the local people who make buying equipment like this possible through their donations.”