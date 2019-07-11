Major work starting at Eastbourne shopping centre car park

Major improvements to Langney Shopping Centre’s car park are due to start on Monday (July 15).

The whole car park will be resurfaced and new bays and road markings will be painted in.

The bays will be more accommodating for disabled customers and those with children.

Traffic management will be in place to direct customers to available spaces for the duration of the work, which is expected to last four weeks.

The changes are part of the improvement and expansion works currently taking place at the centre and will be carried out in four phases to minimise disruption.

Information on progress during the works will be posted on the centre’s website and social media channels.