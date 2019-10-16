Major Eastbourne and Ringmer building suppliers merge

Major building suppliers from Eastbourne and Ringmer have merged, it has been announced this week.

Parker Building Supplied Ltd (Parkers) has merged with Chandlers Building Supplies Ltd, with the support of strategic partner Cairngorm Capital.

This comes after Parkers, headquartered in Polegate, merged with Sussex Turnery and Moulding Company Limited (Stamco) earlier this year.

Chris Maityard, Parkers’ chief executive, said, “This merger consolidates our leadership as an independent in the south of England.

“Our company is at a really exciting point in its development and is ready to capitalise on the numerous growth opportunities available to it.

“We have ambitious plans to fulfil but are able benefit from strong investor support, exceptional products, first-rate employees and a well-deserved reputation for superior service. I look forward to the next phase of its development.”

The new enlarged company now has 37 branches operating from the midlands to the south east, with combined revenues of £180 million and more than 750 employees.

Andrew Cope, Chandlers’ managing director, said, “This merger is exciting and will deliver great things. I am looking forward to joining the Board of the wider business and working together with the Parkers’ Directors to develop the long-term strategy and future direction of the new company.

“We are completely aligned in our ambitions for the company and how we achieve them, as well as having a shared approach to product excellence and outstanding customer service.”

Mr Cope will join the board of the new combined company as a board director. The senior management teams of both companies will merge under the leadership of Mr Maityard.

Parkers, together with its sister brands Stamco and Fairalls, is the largest independent builders’ merchant group in the south east.

It has 23 branches serving Surrey, Sussex and Kent, more than 500 employees and combined revenues of £120 million.

Established in 1993, Chandlers is a privately-owned, independent builders’ merchant offering a mix of heavy and lightside building materials to the construction industry.

Based in Ringmer, it generates revenues of £60 million and employs over 230 people.

It has 14 branches serving Sussex, Kent, Surrey, London, Essex and the West Midlands, including six specialist roofing supplies centres.