Lightning Fibre launches in Seaside - providing 6,000 more homes and businesses with full fibre connectivity.

Mark Cotman, Chair Eastbourne Hospitality Association. SUS-211126-125453001

Local independent broadband ‘alt net’, Lightning Fibre, have completed their full fibre network build in Seaside, bringing their new hyper fast, hyper reliable multi-Gigabit broadband network to homes, businesses, B&Bs and hotels in Eastbourne.

The much-anticipated launch is part of a ‘full town roll out’, which will eventually reach every home and business in Eastbourne. The locally based company is also building simultaneously in Hastings, Heathfield and Hailsham.

Ben Ferriman, Lightning Fibre CEO, said, “We understand that poor connectivity and customer service really frustrates people in East Sussex, so last year we announced our decision to level up Eastbourne with our brand new, dedicated full fibre optic network to give the community the connectivity and service they deserve. We’re delighted to have launched our service in Seaside.”

Research shows that once an area has a full fibre 1Gbps network, property prices and local economies are positively impacted.

Lightning Fibre is building high quality networks across East Sussex, creating quality local jobs and delivering a high-quality service at an affordable and competitive price.

The latest powered distribution cabinet was unveiled by the Chair of Eastbourne Hospitality Association, Mark Cotman of York House Hotel.

When cutting the ribbon, Cotman commented, “This private investment in Eastbourne to deliver hyper fast broadband is very much welcomed by the Eastbourne Hospitality Association.

“Lightning Fibre have engaged with us throughout the build and are fully paid up members of the Association.

Our members are crying out for faster and more reliable broadband, and the new network will enhance the in-venue experience of their customers today and in the years ahead.

“It’s refreshing that a truly local company have provided this new opportunity for our members, and we’re delighted to have this opportunity to support Lightning Fibre.”

With prices from just £29 per month plus a small set up fee, speeds start from 100Mbps up to 1Gbps, symmetrical – that means ultra fast upload and download speeds.

Customers can switch online and get connected within a few days or register their interest online for updates as the network rolls out across East Sussex.

With locally based installers and a local customer service team, the company takes pride in providing the very best levels of customer care. Go to www.LightningFibre.co.uk for more information.