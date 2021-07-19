Life saving defibrillators being offered to Eastbourne groups

Richard Bradford Group Training Manager, Chris Blackman First Responder and

Two defibrillators – the kind of which were used to save the life of Danish football player Christian Eriksen’s life during the Euros – are being offered by medics.

Eastbourne Area Community First Responders, a local charity with volunteers who provide emergency support to the ambulance service, frequently use the life saving devices and is offering two to be placed in the community.

The responders are dispatched to a variety of medical emergencies when a 999 call is made and include cardiac arrests, heart attacks, stroke and people falling unconscious.

Alex Stephens from the Responders said, “The need to have access to a defibrillator was dramatically demonstrated recently by the saving of Christian Eriksen’s life.

“The quick reactions of the medical team and having a defibrillator available made this possible.

“We have two defibrillators we would like to place in the community as soon as possible. Both machines have been part of our equipment but have been superseded by more advanced defibrillators.

“Both machines will have new batteries and electro pads so they will be as good as new.

“If you are a community group, youth group or a charitable organisation you can have one of these defibrillators for a donation of £500. That is approximately half the cost of a new defibrillator.”