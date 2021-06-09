Legal action looms over rubbish in Old Town

dav SUS-210906-141523001

A community protection order was served in relation to the rubbish behind Albert Parade but Eastbourne council says that has not been complied with, the rubbish remains and court action is now looming.

A council spokesperson said, “The premises and its owner are subject to a community protection notice which has been breached and an initial court hearing is set for June 29.

“The notice was served due to the ongoing detrimental effect of the premises on the local area and people living there.”