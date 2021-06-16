Latest benefit claimant figures for Eastbourne revealed

In the new data from the Office of National Statistics it was revealed that the number of people claiming Universal Credit in Eastbourne saw a very small increase between April and May this year – from 11,559 to 11,593.

The employment rate for the south east continues to be the highest out of all regions at 78.7 per cent, according to the figures.

This comes as the UK takes the final steps out of lockdown restrictions next month, with so-called ‘Freedom day’ now being moved to July 19.

Job news for Eastbourne

Minister for welfare delivery Will Quince, said, “Universal Credit continues to support those most in need, and claimants are benefiting from individual tailored support to help them back into work, boosted by our multi-billion pound Plan for Jobs.”

Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP, said, “There are real signs of recovery in the labour market with tens of thousands of Work Coaches working hard to support people across our growing network of Jobcentres to help build their skills, get interview ready, and find their next roles - with over three quarters of a million vacancies out there.