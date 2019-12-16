Late night shopping in Eastbourne

Shops in The Beacon will be opening late to join in the festive fun of Eastbourne’s Christmas Cracker night on Thursday (December 19).

Most stores will be opening until 8pm so shoppers can browse and buy Christmas gifts while enjoying live entertainment, festive stalls and children’s rides in Terminus Road.

Eastbourne Salvation Army Band will be performing in the main square of the centre and an accordionist will also be playing.

Bill Plumridge, the manager of The Beacon, said, “Christmas Cracker night is a great time to take advantage of late-night shopping so you can make sure you’ve got all your presents wrapped up.”

The Christmas Cracker event in the town centre is a four day extravaganza of festive fun and entertainment with a Christmas market with 20 local traders.

It starts on Thursday and on the following three days there will be local bands, choirs, dancers, funfair rides for children and an entire Christmas pantomime.

For further information and to see a list of traders and the entertainment schedule visit the Eastbourne Christmas Facebook or the Eastbourne Christmas Cracker event pages.

Half Man Half Burger, the Grove Road eatery forced to close after a devastating fire earlier this year, will have a pop up facility in the town centre during the four days.