Large Eastbourne engineering business is sold

The Hotchkiss Group in Eastbourne. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-211110-131845001

The Hotchkiss Group, which was founded in 1885 in Eastbourne, has been sold to Grob & Co Holdings Limited.

Law firm DMH Stallard acted on behalf of the buyer.

The Hotchkiss Group currently has six companies across the UK employing more than 300 people. It has continued to grow and diversify, providing manufacturing, installation and services throughout the UK and overseas.

Abigail Owen led the DMH Stallard team advising the buyer on the sale of the Hotchkiss Group.

She said, “We were very pleased to be able to advise Grob & Co Holdings Limited on this important transaction, which will allow the Hotchkiss Group to continue to innovate in the engineering market and provide ongoing services to their clients and continuity to their valued staff.

“It has tremendous potential for growth and we look forward to working with them as they continue to grow and contribute to the local Sussex economy as well as the UK”.