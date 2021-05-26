Lane closures on A27 for litter clearance

SUS-210704-151510001

Lanes have been closed on the A27 this week for litter to be cleared away.

Lewes District Council contractors began the work this week – with its Environment First team working between the Beddingham Roundabout and Southerham Roundabout overnight.

The team has also been working overnight between Southerham Roundabout and Ashcombe Roundabout, followed by the final litter clearance on Thursday night between Ashcombe Roundabout and the Falmer slip road.

The focus this week, said a council spokesperson, will be on the western side of the highway.

Subject to the approval of Highways England, the council hopes to tackle the corresponding eastbound stretch of the A27 in late June.

Mindful of the significant increase in litter along both carriageways, the council decided to pay for the lane closures rather than wait for Highways England to confirm when the A27 would be closed for roadworks.

The council’s Julie Carr said, “I know how fed up residents have become at the dreadful state of the A27 and I share in their upset and anger about it.

“As a council we have been trying to work in tandem with Highways England so that our teams can safely remove the litter while their planned roadworks are undertaken, but these efforts have come to nothing.

“The situation has become untenable with piles of litter everywhere, so we have paid for the lanes to be closed and will remove the refuse as quickly as possible.

“I would ask motorists on the A27 to be responsible and take their litter home and bin it, if we catch anyone littering on the A27 we will prosecute them.”