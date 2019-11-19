Jamaica Blue reveals opening date

Jamaica Blue has revealed when it will open in Eastbourne’s Beacon Centre.

A Jamaica Blue spokesperson said, “We’ll be opening on December 5. The build is going really well and we can’t wait to serve the fantastic people of Eastbourne.

“Our classic menu with a Jamaica Blue twist is ready to wow Eastbourne, along with our fine coffee on which we base our name.”

The cafe originated in Australia but takes its name from the Blue Mountains of Jamaica and will be set up in the unit next to Bruford’s Jewellers.

