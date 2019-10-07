Investigation after raw sewage is pumped in to sea off Eastbourne continues

An investigation by the Environment Agency into a leak at the Eastbourne Wastewater Treatment Works in the summer is ongoing.

Litres of untreated sewage and wastewater was pumped into the sea at Langney Point for around 10 hours after a power failure at the plant in Prince William Parade on Saturday July 27.

Swimmers were advised not to swim in the sea due to sewage pollution as the authorities took samples to monitor water quality and brought in specialy generators to bring power back to the plant.

Southern Water runs the treatment works, known locally as Poo Castle and treats wastewater from 115,000 people living and working locally.

An Environment Agency said, “The investigation into the matter is still ongoing.”

