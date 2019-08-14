IN THE FIELD: New Eastbourne Cineworld reminds me of the 1980s – and LSD

I am not the greatest cinema goer. I find myself drifting off for a much needed nanny nap or disco doze during most films. If something really whets my whistle, in the past I would have always gone to the Curzon in Eastbourne town centre – rarely venturing to the Cineworld at the Crumbles unless I was dragged there by the Little Treasures, who joke the reason I like the Langney Road cinema is that it’s as old as me. Almost. Now, Cineworld has moved into its spanking new home in The Beacon, I was called upon to investigate and was at the gala launch recently for a special showing of Blinded by the Light, a summer feel good movie about a British-Pakistani boy growing up in Luton in the 1980s inspired by Bruce Springsteen songs. The movie was a nostalgic trip down Memory Lane and for me, so was the cinema. The state of the art eight screen cinema is on the top floor of the new shopping centre extension and while it is as modern as they come, the interior of the foyer made me feel as though I was stuck in a high tech video game from yesteryear. And on LSD. Joking aside, the cinema is a real asset to the town centre. It probably doesn’t help people at the other end of the town who have had the Crumbles on their doorstep but this offering is far more accessible. The opening no doubt hasn’t helped the Curzon either as the ‘young uns’ will opt for the more trendy Cineworld. While there is absolutely no mention of doors closing, I personally think it would be a terrible shame for the Curzon to not stand the test of time. It has such great potential as an independent picture house, similar to the Towner’s 80 odd seater cinema or the Duke of York in Brighton where you can enjoy a glass of wine, a slice of cake or even a pizza. Please visit the Cineworld but also take time to go to the Curzon for a more traditional cinema experience. Use it or lose it as they say.

Do you want your name to live forever in a good cause? If so, Hampden Park Tennis Club has come up with a novel idea. The club’s Julie Marks and Hugh Ball have complete and fully approved plans for an extension and renovation of their clubhouse and changing rooms. They need financial help and are pursuing grants but this will not be enough. Hence, they propose to offer anyone who is interested in sponsoring the new clubhouse with a significant contribution to the building costs to have the club named after them in perpetuity. The club is looking for anyone with a love of sport and Eastbourne town to make a lot of people happy now and for generations to come by helping to bring this project to fruition. Contact Hugh Ball on Eastbourne 500461 or email hughball@sky.com if you can help.

Finally this week, I have found yet another little gem of a place in Carlisle Road. I recently re-acquainted myself with Rosetto and noticed much work being done on the other side of the road to the old fish and chip restaurant which I’m sure had been there since the days of the Devonshire Baths. It has been taken over, had a complete makeover and is now the Pelican Fish Restaurant. I’d highly recommend it.