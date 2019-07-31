Improvements to A22 between Eastbourne and Hailsham a “top priority”

A multi-million pound package of improvements to the A22 between Eastbourne and Hailsham has been submitted to the government as a high priority.

The scheme includes enlarging the Boship roundabout as well as Cophall roundabout where the A27 meets the A22 and the Eagles roundabout, installing a new roundabout at Hempstead Lane and replacing the existing A22 Golden Jubilee Way/ Dittons Road roundabout with traffic lights.

Transport for the South East, a new regional body bringing together local authorities, business groups and the transport industry to speak with one voice on the region’s transport needs, has put forward the “A22 Corridor Package” for Eastbourne and south Wealden” as a high-priority road improvement schemes to cut congestion, speed up journeys and support economic growth across the area.

The scheme is one of 10 submitted each costing between £20m and £50m and could be delivered by 2025 if funded.

A Transport for the South East spokesperson said the improvements to the A22 would address challenges.

The spokesperson said, “The environmental constraints in East Sussex with the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty to the north and the South Downs National Park, means the most significant housing and employment growth in the county can only be accommodated within the south Wealden area.

“The demand for travel generated by planned development in south Wealden will increase pressure on the existing transport network in the area.

“The capacity limitations of the A22 north of Hailsham and wider road network, the constraints of the junctions on traffic flow, and the traffic volumes of more than 20,000 vehicles annual average daily traffic often result in queuing and delay on this part of the network.

“Without improvements in place, this will result in degradation in the operation of the highway network, undermining the local economy and reducing the economic connectivity of the area. The scheme will address these challenges.”

Keith Glazier, the chair of Transport for the South East and an East Sussex County Council member, said, “A high-quality, reliable transport network is absolutely critical to our region’s continued success, so it’s vital we make a strong case for ongoing investment on behalf of people and businesses in the south east.

“The schemes we have put forward would, if funded, mean better and more reliable journeys for road users and help reduce urban congestion, speed up journey times and support new housing and jobs.

“By speaking with one voice to influence where and how money is spent in our region, Transport for the South East is already making a real difference for the 7.5 million people who live and work in the south east.”