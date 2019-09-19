IKEA and M&S in talks over Eastbourne site

Retails giants IKEA and M&S have been in talks over empty premises in Eastbourne.The major retailers have “been advised of the availability” of the former Cineworld cinema premises at the Crumbles by Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd.

In Mr Lloyd’s weekly column for the Herald, the MP says he has been in touch with a number of leading retailers including the Swedish home store and traditional High Street department shop.

Cineworld at the Harbour closed in July when the new multi-screen cinema opened within The Beacon in the town centre.

It came after a meeting between Mr Lloyd and a director from the development company which owns the Sovereign Harbour Retail Park, also known as the Crumbles.

Mr Lloyd said, “I wanted to get an update and equally to let him know I’m in touch with a number of leading retailers such as M&S and Ikea to advise them of the availability of the empty Cineworld site.

“Eastbourne council leader David Tutt joined us as did a senior officer from the council’s planning department.

“The director acknowledged that the company had allowed the Crumbles to fade a wee bit recently but assured us this would change and it was committed to investing more money and it remained a long term asset for the company, which was good to hear.

“The director also told me the company would be very supportive of having a direct bus link into the Crumbles from the town. This should have happened years ago but always seemed to be put on the back burner. I’ll now lobby East Sussex County Council and Stagecoach to get it sorted.”