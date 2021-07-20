How to get your free cup of coffee in Eastbourne

Nelson Coffee, in Terminus Road, started roasting its own coffee last year.

To celebrate, between 8am–4pm this Friday (July 23), the cafe is giving away free coffee so everyone can try the new creation.

Owners Lucy and Ben Nicholson said, “After a steep learning curve and countless challenges, all of which helped us to learn and develop, we are now immensely proud of the coffee that we roast and serve at the cafe.”

Nelson Coffee is giving away free coffee Friday July 23. SUS-210720-100607001

Nelson Coffee will be serving one of its coffees from the Pe De Cedro farm in Brazil.

The couple said, “It’s a full-bodied and sweet espresso with notes of milk chocolate, almond and plum.

“Like all the coffees we select to roast, Pe De Cedro is classed as a speciality coffee, meaning that it is of the highest grade of coffee available.

“All you need to do is rock up to Nelson Coffee on the day and order your favourite coffee. There’s absolutely no strings attached!

“Why are they doing this you might ask? It’s a good question and to give away free coffee is possibly the worst business decision we’ve ever made.