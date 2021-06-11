Blue Billboard offers the free installation of digital signage displays in business premises, as well as managing advertising on those displays.

Shops, hairdressers and repair garages throughout Sussex have all had the screens installed, which offer owners the chance to earn a percentage of the advertising proceeds too.

“It’s a great chance to make the most of the footfall in or around your business in Eastbourne, by advertising the services you offer as well as other local businesses,” explains Justin Howard, who founded the firm with David Godding.

It’s free to have a screen installed and there are zero upfront costs, just the power and the broadband needed to run it

“On our free package, firms can advertise their own products and services with a minimum of 30 per cent of the screen time – it’s free to have a screen installed and there are zero upfront costs, just the power and the broadband needed to run it.”

Blue Billboard was established with the aim of helping local SMEs by sharing a percentage of the revenue from advertising, which could increase as the company continues to grow. Potentially a retail unit could earn up to £5,000 a month in additional income at full capacity.

“We are trying to help independent Sussex businesses that might have struggled over the past 12 months due to Covid and Brexit,” he adds. “It’s simple to join the network and get the screens installed; we then give you access to our content management system so you can develop and upload your own ads to your screen.”

He cites the example of a Hove sweet shop that installed a screen in their window during the last lockdown to promote its online sales site to passersby on the busy street.

“Whether you’re waiting in a shop queue or walking by a shop, people will always stop and look at a screen if it’s there,” says Justin. “It’s a really good way to show off your products and services.”

Blue Billboard has also been catching the eye of advertisers keen to have their brand seen by thousands of potential customers at a lower cost to traditional pay-per-click models in what the pair describe as “a hybrid of Google Ads, YouTube ads and TV adverts”.

It makes a great source of passive income for local business owners as a percentage of each advertising campaign sold will be shared among the network of screen owners.

“That was the whole reason we created the concept – obviously we want the business to succeed but what we are actually interested in is helping the communities that we live in and encouraging people to shop locally here in Sussex,” adds Justin.