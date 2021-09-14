Horse spotted in Eastbourne’s KFC drive-thru

Horse and rider at KFC. Photo by John Garnell SUS-210913-090113001

John Garnell, of Pentland Close, took a photo of a horse and rider going through the Lottbridge Drove KFC drive-thru on the evening of September 10.

John captioned the photo, “Very funny and something you very rarely see.”

In response to the sighting, a KFC spokesperson said, “Drive-thru or ride-thru? We know there’s loads of chicken lovers out there but this certainly isn’t our usual type of guest.