Horse spotted in Eastbourne’s KFC drive-thru
The KFC drive-thru in Eastbourne welcomed a different type of customer last week.
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 9:54 am
John Garnell, of Pentland Close, took a photo of a horse and rider going through the Lottbridge Drove KFC drive-thru on the evening of September 10.
John captioned the photo, “Very funny and something you very rarely see.”
In response to the sighting, a KFC spokesperson said, “Drive-thru or ride-thru? We know there’s loads of chicken lovers out there but this certainly isn’t our usual type of guest.
“Neigh-dless to say, we’re pleased to see that our fans are willing to go to any length to get their fried chicken fix, but for the safety of our guests, we ask that our fans use the drive-thru as normal (…by car!).”