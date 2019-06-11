Homes plan for Archery

Plans have been unveiled for up to 14 new homes to be built in the Archery area of Eastbourne.

Developers have earmarked the Marshall’s Yard site in Vine Square and Winchelsea Road off Seaside for the scheme.

It would see existing garages and one dwelling unit on the site being demolished to make way for a four storey block of 12 maisonettes and a pair of semi-detached three storey houses.

A design and access statement was submitted by The Peter G V Kenward Partnership building design, surveyor and project management company, with an outline planning application to Eastbourne council.

The partnership’s Michael Pollington said, “The garages and workshops are in a predominantly residential area that has over the recent years seen redevelopment in a sporadic form most recently that on the frontage to Seaside.

“Immediately to the north of the site is St Andrew’s School with its playground adjoining the site and forming part of the church and rectory. The redevelopment of the area along with the original church buildings has a range of styles and heights with the four storey Renfrew Court being one of the earliest, the Laundry site comprising two storey housing and three and four storey flats under pitched roofs and the most recent three storey dwellings and flats, these all mixed in with the existing buildings within Winchester Road.”

People living nearby are being asked to give their views by June 18.