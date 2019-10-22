Homeless housed in Eastbourne

More than 50 homeless people have been housed this year already under a rough sleeping initiative.

And the plan is to help rehouse the remaining 15 people who are sleeping rough on Eastbourne seafront.

The initiative is being spearheaded by an outreach worker paid for by police, Eastbourne council and the town’s business organisations.

It comes under the umbrella of the Your Eastbourne BID, which was established in September following a ballot in July.

The BID is a pot of money invested by businesses in the town centre to attract more visitors and shoppers.

Stephen Holt, previously employed by the Chamber of Commerce, has been appointed the chief executive of Your Eastbourne BID.

He said the BID has hit the ground running since its inception.

“The BID board has been working hard on the priorities within the business plan,” said Mr Holt.

“We know that tackling business crime and feeling safe and secure is a priority. So, since the BID consultations began, we – that is EDEAL and the Chamber of Commerce – have been working with police and council about providing an outreach worker to help rough sleepers.

“As a result, 55 homeless people have been housed this year. 15 people remain, mostly along the promenade, but we are working closely with the Rough Sleeper Initiative to house these people. This is a direct result of business support for the BID.”

Mr Holt said the BID board has also agreed to start working on dressing the town, beginning with lighting all trees at the seafront end of Terminus Road.

“We are starting our exciting five year programme that will see investment into the town from the business community and I would encourage any business within the BID area to get involved,” he said.

“Full details of the BID, the levy and how to get involved are available at www.youreastbournebid.com”

Businesses within the town centre will soon start receiving invoices to pay in to the cash pot.

Any centre business in the BID area with a rateable value of £6,000 or more will pay 1.5 per cent of their rateable value.