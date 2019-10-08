Hip and knee hospital offers free consultations in October

A hospital which treats people from Eastbourne with orthopaedic problems is marking World Arthritis Day with free consultations throughout October.

The Horder Centre in Crowborough is offering the opportunity to speak with its consultants to raise awareness of the options available for those suffering with arthritis.

World Arthritis Day on Saturday October 12 aims to promote the need for early diagnosis and timely access to treatments for the condition that affects around 10 million people in the UK.

Joint replacement surgery reliably relieves pain in the vast majority of arthritis sufferers and improves their quality of life whilst living with the condition.

The Horder Centre carries out nearly 2,000 hip and knee replacements a year, making it one of the largest orthopaedic providers in England.

The specialist hospital’s Rachel Dixon said, “We are proud to support World Arthritis Day by offering the opportunity to receive medical advice from our team of specialist orthopaedic consultants.

“It is important to let people know what their options are and how they could improve with the treatments and care we offer.”

Although there are many forms of arthritis, the main symptoms are pain, stiffness and inflammation in a joint or joints.

Symptoms can vary week to week, even day to day, and while there is no cure for the condition, there are treatments that can help slow it down, including lifestyle changes, physiotherapy,

medications and surgery.

To access a free consultation – including an X-ray – for hip or knee replacement with the Horder Centre in October, people do not need a GP referral.

To book a free consultation call 01892 620934 and quote ‘October’.