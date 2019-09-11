Health workers climb Three Peaks in aid of Eastbourne DGH

A team of 13 health workers raised £3,288 for the Pevensey Ward in Eastbourne’s DGH after completing the Three Peaks challenge.

Some of the workers - who are mostly ambulance staff - and current patient, Caroline Flack, thanked the Pevensey Ward team and handed over the cheque on September 4.

One of the fundraisers, Madi Stevens, said, “Both of my sisters have had breast cancer, my middle sister was diagnosed with terminal lung and bone secondary to the breast cancer about 18 months ago. She was admitted into Pevensey Ward for treatment when she got a chest infection.

“She was in a bay which is run just on donations and the ward looks really bare because of it, no TVs, just the necessary equipment.

“I wanted to help and raise money, my family and friends from work were up for it too, so the Three Peaks it was.

“The staff on this ward are amazing, they’re attentive, nothing is a bother and they’re always smiling.

“I never expected we’d raise so much but I’m so proud of the team and thank them from the bottom of my heart for helping me achieve this. It was a huge team effort.

“We’ve all been affected by cancer, family, close friends and colleagues. We’ve done it for all of them.”

Pevensey Ward matron Art Lazaro said, “We are very grateful for the donation which we will use to buy items and equipment to benefit our patients.”