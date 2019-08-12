Hampden Park level crossing to close this bank holiday weekend

Hampden Park level crossing is to close overnight this bank holiday weekend.

The Mountney Road and Brassey Avenue stretch will shut from 00.01am on Sunday August 25 until 9am the same day and again that night from 10.30pm until 5am on Monday August 26.

The closure is so Network Rail can carry out maintenance work on the bridge over the platforms.

Diversions will be in place via Cross Levels Way.

Network Rail says a safe route will be provided for pedestrians and vehicular access for residents and businesses will be open as usual.