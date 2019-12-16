Hailsham’s Post Office is going strong after six months

Staff at what is widely believed to be the first town council run post office have wished customers a happy Christmas as they approach six months of service.

Hailsham Post Office staff extended the compliments of the season to customers, marking nearly six months since their opening in July.

Manager Christine Holversen said: “From the whole team here at Hailsham Post Office, we would like to wish you a very Merry Christmas and a fantastic start to 2020.”

Hailsham Town Council took over the running of the branch at 10 High Street during the summer this year, preventing it from closing its doors.

Mayor Paul Holbrook said: “I’m delighted that the public have commended the town council and are appreciative of our efforts over the past year to save this essential community facility.

“It’s wonderful that there is a conveniently located post office nearby for local businesses and residents, especially the elderly who often rely heavily on ease of access to local post office services.”

Located in the town centre, the post office is open for 51 hours a week and offers all standard services to customers.

Town clerk and postmaster John Harrison said: “The new post office service is going really well, and people are really glad to have a post office back in the town centre.

“A post office is a vital service for the community, and this is a growing town with thousands more homes being built in the area, so we decided that we had to find a way to re-open the post office.”