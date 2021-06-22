Hailsham discount card re-launches to help the high street

The Hailsham Card, originally funded by Hailsham Forward and supported by Hailsham Town Council and the local Chamber of Commerce, gives customers discounts at local stores, restaurants, and services including online businesses and days out.

In return, 150 businesses across East Sussex get interest in their products, menu, venues and services.

A spokesperson for the card said ‘everyone is a winner’.

Hailsham High Street. Photo by Google Maps. SUS-210622-150540001

Killian Callender, owner of Callenders Restaurant, said, “Any scheme that can draw attention to the high street is a good thing.

“The Hailsham Card allows us to specifically target and reward local and repeat customers with a discount scheme. It shows that we value and respect local customers who have in turn shown their support for the community by buying the card and participating in the scheme.”

Shoppers buy the card for £10 and then anywhere that displays the relevant window sticker is where they can gain discounts.

Hailsham Card user Jenny Seale, said, “I use mine all the time and am more inclined to shop in Hailsham and use the independents than elsewhere because of it. I have saved the cost of the card many times over through fish and chip suppers, gifts, underwear and days out.”

Hailsham discount card SUS-210622-132427001