Great Elf Hunt in Eastbourne

This week sees the launch of a hunt for elves in Eastbourne.

From Friday (December) Father Christmas will need the help of young people to find the elves hiding in shops in the town centre.

There are ten different elves to find and scan using smart phones or similar devices.

Everyone who sends the elves back to the North Pole will be rewarded with a letter and there are other games to play to win prizes.

The competition is being run by the Chamber of Commerce and the Eastbourne BID team with the support of Tesco and Vu-AR.

A spokesperson said, “Simply download the app from Vu-AR https://vu-ar.co.uk/ and go on an elf hunt. From Friday people can look out for the elves hiding in a range of town centre shops, scan them into the app and watch the magic happen.

“Competition forms will be available from Tesco in Grove Road for people to complete and return to win a prize. Keep an eye on the Eastbourne Christmas Facebook page for updates and clues to the elves’ hiding places.”