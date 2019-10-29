Glad Rags event in Eastbourne for St Wilfrid’s Hospice

Around 200 guests attended the event, which raised in excess of £7,500 for the hospice thanks to the fantastic support of local businesses, including sponsors, First Choice Dental Clinic and compere Ian Fletcher-Price.
The Royal Eastbourne Golf Club was the venue for the first ever Glad Rags charity sale and auction of ladies dresses and gowns organised in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice.
