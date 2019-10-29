SUS-191029-145232001

Glad Rags event in Eastbourne for St Wilfrid’s Hospice

The Royal Eastbourne Golf Club was the venue for the first ever Glad Rags charity sale and auction of ladies dresses and gowns organised in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Around 200 guests attended the event, which raised in excess of £7,500 for the hospice thanks to the fantastic support of local businesses, including sponsors, First Choice Dental Clinic and compere Ian Fletcher-Price.

Glad Rags organisers SUS-191029-145842001
Glad Rags organisers SUS-191029-145842001
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
Glad Rags for St wilfrid's Hospice in Eastbourne SUS-191029-145646001
Glad Rags for St wilfrid's Hospice in Eastbourne SUS-191029-145646001
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
SUS-191029-145253001
SUS-191029-145253001
Buy a Photo
SUS-191029-145303001
SUS-191029-145303001
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2