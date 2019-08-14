Friends raise cash for family of workman killed in Eastbourne accident

Friends of a workman who died in an accident on a building site in Eastbourne last week have raised hundreds of pounds for his family.

Twenty-four-year-old Jack Phillips died in the driveway of South Cliff Tower in Bolsover Road after a heavy object being lifted by a crane fell on him.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but were unable to save him.

He lived in Romford, Essex, and was employed by scaffolding firm Lyndon SGB.

Health and Safety officials are investigating alongside Sussex Police and the site has been shut down for at least one week.

Friends of Jack’s set up a GoFundMe page this week to support his family.

Through GoFundMe, the friends said, “Jack was an amazing friend, son, boyfriend, grandson and captain. He was truly amazing. When he walked into a room without fail he could make you smile.

“You could always rely on him and he would always be there for you if you needed him. Jack will be remembered for his amazing smile, cheeky attitude and his love for his family, friends and football.

“Our loss will be heaven’s gain.”

The appeal has been trending on social media with the hashtags #loveforjack #jp8

