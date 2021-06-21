Free ice cream for bus passengers in Eastbourne and Hastings

Stagecoach South East will have a pop-up stall in the two sites starting later this week.

Staff will be on hand to chat to visitors about returning to buses as covid restrictions are lifted and people move back to public transport.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said, “Enhanced safety measures have been introduced to ensure passengers can travel with confidence – including deep cleaning and keeping windows open to improve ventilation. Passengers are also being encouraged to wear face coverings unless exempt, and use contactless payment methods when possible.”

Photo from Stagecoach SUS-210621-122624001

This comes as Stagecoach launches its #GetBackToBus campaign to try and reduce the number of cars on the road by urging people back onto public transport.

The pop-up branded cart will be available:

Sunday June 27 – Terminus Road, Eastbourne from 10am

Thursday July 1 – Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, Hastings from 9am