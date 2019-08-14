Free extra recycling bin for all Eastbourne homes

Eastbourne’s new waste, recycling and street cleansing service is offering residents a free extra green wheelie bin to encourage people to recycle even more of their household waste.

The council says its new in-house service called Environment First is already making a positive impact since its launch less than two months ago and the fleet is on the road substantially less following a decision to change the authority’s recycling collection point to Hailsham from Uckfield, saving more than 37,000 road miles per year.

The council says under Environment First, residents are also “benefitting from a greater emphasis on customer support and advanced software that provides managers with up-to-the-second analysis of every collection round, ensuring the best and most efficient service”.

Councillor Jonathan Dow said, “Our priority is to deliver an excellent service for residents and we’ve had great feedback so far about both our waste collections and improved street cleanliness.

“We also want to drive up our recycling rates.

“It is our hope that giving people the option to receive a free second green bin will spur them on to go the extra mile and check they are recycling all they can. Every additional item recycled really does help our environment.”

Cllr Dow is the chair of South East Environmental Services Limited, the company that delivers Environment First on the council’s behalf after it withdrew from a waste partnership with other East Sussex authorities.

Now employing 100 staff, the service’s fleet, says the council, boasts increased numbers of waste and recycling vehicles, such as additional mechanical sweepers and HGVs with significantly greater capacity.

To request an extra wheelie bin, visit lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/wheelie-bins