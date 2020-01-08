Free event to help Eastbourne become carbon neutral town

The campaign to cut Eastbourne’s net carbon emissions to zero within the next 10 years will be launched at a free event this month.

Everyone from local people to businesses and community groups are invited to the Eastbourne Carbon Neutral 2030 (ECN2030) event on Saturday, January 18, at the new Welcome Building.

Following Eastbourne council’s declaration of a climate emergency for the town, a new organisation, Eastbourne Carbon Neutral 2030 (ECN2030), has been set up to tackle the challenge of achieving zero carbon emissions within a decade.

The council’s Jonathan Dow, the cabinet member for Climate Change, said, “We are facing a global and local crisis and must act now to protect our future. Working together is the only way to achieve our goal of cutting carbon emissions to zero by 2030.

“I encourage everyone to come along to this free event and find out about carbon reduction initiatives, give their views on what should be a priority locally and discover ways to cut their own carbon footprint.”

People are invited to drop in between 10am and 4pm to meet the ECN2030 partnership organisations; hear talks from Friends of the Earth, Eastbourne ECO Action Network, Extinction Rebellion and Bespoke; learn more about how to get involved and what can be done to help; bring ideas and suggestions and find out how local organisation will work together to achieve the goal of making Eastbourne carbon neutral by 2030.

There will be free activities for children, and a vegetarian and vegan café.

The Welcome Building is next to the Congress Theatre in the Devonshire Quarter.