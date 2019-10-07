Former Ratton School pupil awarded £500,000 grant

An Eastbourne man and former Ratton School pupil has received a government grant of £500,000 to invest in his tech company.

Marcel Fowler won the Innovate UK – a government agency which supports innovation – grant, which will enable his company to improve the efficiencies of gears, belt drives and chains on mechanical machines.

Fowler said, “Being recognised as a game-changer by the Innovate UK team has not only enabled us to accelerate the business plan, but it’s given our entire team a real boost, knowing that we are playing a crucial role in the next industrial revolution.

“Since childhood I have been interested in the way machines move, but it was only when I was teaching science at a secondary school in Dagenham that I decided rather than preparing lesson plans using old textbooks, it was time to rewrite them.”

An Innovate UK grant spokesperson said, “This application is highly innovative and will apply game-changing technology to power transmission applications.

“Though concentrating on three initial areas, the opportunity to diversify further is extensive.

“Rapid market entry and subsequent growth is expected.”

According to Innovate UK’s website, they ‘drive productivity and economic growth by supporting businesses to develop and realise the potential of new ideas, including those from the UK’s world-class research base’.