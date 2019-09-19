Former nightclub TJ’s receives quarter of a million pound cash injection

The popular former nightclub TJ’s in Eastbourne has had a quarter of a million pound cash injection as part of a ‘huge’ refurbishment.

TJ’s closed its doors on September 1 after 35 years in business and no date has been announced yet for the opening of NME - short for Nights Music Entertainment.

NME has had a quarter of a million invested in it

NME owner Matt Dawes said, “We are making some huge changes. Believe me when I say the best is yet to come.

“If you have partied in TJ’s before I can guarantee you will not recognise it.

“We are extremely happy with the work, the team we have are unbelievable, it looks amazing inside and we can’t wait to get the doors open which will be very soon...”

The building prior to the investment which was TJ's nightclub