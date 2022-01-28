Former library in Polegate could be converted
A building that was used as a library in Polegate could get a new lease of life if plans are approved.
Polegate Library in Windsor Way was closed by East Sussex County Council in 2018 and is currently redundant, plans submitted to Wealden District Council say.
If approved, the building would be used as a storage facility/office space with windows and doors being replaced and new gates for vehicle and pedestrian access.
Plans say, “It is unlikely the use would give rise to residential amenity impacts.”
The proposal had no objections from Wealden District Council so it is now up to East Sussex County Council whether the plans are approved.
(Reference: WD/2022/0135/CC)