Former library in Polegate could be converted

Polegate Library in Windsor Way was closed by East Sussex County Council in 2018 and is currently redundant, plans submitted to Wealden District Council say.

If approved, the building would be used as a storage facility/office space with windows and doors being replaced and new gates for vehicle and pedestrian access.

Plans say, “It is unlikely the use would give rise to residential amenity impacts.”

Polegate library SUS-170914-105434001

The proposal had no objections from Wealden District Council so it is now up to East Sussex County Council whether the plans are approved.