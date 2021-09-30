Former Hailsham military hall could be converted into flats

If plans submitted to Wealden District Council from Sturton Place Ltd are approved, land at Sturton Place in Station Road would be used to create 34 flats with associated car parking and bin/cycle storage.

The site, which can be accessed off the A295, is surrounded by trees, the Cuckoo Trail, Royal Mail Delivery Office buildings and a modern brick-built garage building.

The site were most recently used as a multi-purpose health centre but the majority of the buildings have now been vacant for more than 10 years and have been boarded up ever since, planning documents say.

This is how the proposed plans would look if approved. Photo from Wealden District Council. SUS-210929-183740001

Drill halls like this one were used for soldiers to perform military drills and most closed following a reduction in the size of the Territorial Army after World War Two. According to the plans, it is not clear when this one stopped being used by the military.

According to the plans, the hall has been altered over the years to accommodate different uses, with the interior most recently being subdivided to create offices and treatment rooms for the NHS health centre function.

The hope of the plans is to regenerate the site by converting the drill hall and replacing the other buildings with ‘high quality residential flats’.

The end result would be the converted drill hall and two new buildings creating a total of 34 one and two-bed flats.

This is how the proposed plans would look if approved. Photo from Wealden District Council. SUS-210929-183720001

Planners say, “The proposed development would replace vacant and dilapidated buildings with new housing in a sustainable town centre location and includes site wide improvements that would improve the character and appearance of the site.”

Communal facilities will be provided in the two new purpose-built buildings.

Members of the public can comment on the plans until October 29 (Planning reference: WD/2021/1971/MAO).