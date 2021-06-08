Former Eastbourne restaurant goes under offer

Rumblebellys in Seaside Road, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190205-104707008

Rumblebellys in Seaside Road was on the market with a price tag of £350,000.

It offered a restaurant with three bedroom maisonette above over five floors.

Agents marketing it said the freehold chain free property was an ideal development opportunity.

The restaurant closed permanently in May 2019.