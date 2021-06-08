Former Eastbourne restaurant goes under offer
A well known former Eastbourne restaurant has gone under offer.
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 2:52 pm
Rumblebellys in Seaside Road was on the market with a price tag of £350,000.
It offered a restaurant with three bedroom maisonette above over five floors.
Agents marketing it said the freehold chain free property was an ideal development opportunity.
The restaurant closed permanently in May 2019.
According to the RightMove website, the property is now under offer.