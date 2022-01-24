Former Eastbourne doctors’ surgery goes to auction with guide price of up to £900,000

A building previously used as a doctors’ surgery in Eastbourne is going under the hammer next month.

Green Street Surgery relocated to the medical centre in Victoria Drive last summer, so now developers want to convert it back to its original form – three Victorian residential houses.

Green Street former doctors’ surgery in Eastbourne. Photo from Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Plans say, “The existing property naturally lends itself in returning to dwellings as they existed prior to the development and expansion of the site to a clinic and as such a return of the buildings to their original intended purpose.

“The proposals provide three two-storey family homes, much needed residential accommodation within the town.”

Now the site is preparing to go under the auctioneer’s gavel next month.

Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers will hold the sale on February 9

It is being offered with a freehold guide price of £850,000 to £900,000 with vacant possession.

Director and senior auction appraiser Sam Kinloch, said, “This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a former doctors’ surgery with planning permission and building regulations approval for the reinstatement of three four-bedroom residential dwellings.

“Once completed, and under the current plans, the three properties will have a gross internal area in the region of 4,747 sq ft providing spacious accommodation, ideal for re-sale or investment.