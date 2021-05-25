Former Eastbourne care home could be knocked down for housing

Eastbourne and District Mencap, which supports people with learning disabilities, owns Sedgemoor and until recently it was used as a care home for adults under 65 with learning disabilities.

According to the plans submitted to Eastbourne council, the charity is selling 2 Mill Road, formerly known as Sedgemoor Home – because it is ‘surplus to requirements’.

The property in Upperton, on the corner plot of the Mill Road and Ashburnham Road junction, sits on a 0.31 acre plot with gardens at the front, rear, and eastern side.

Plans say 14 flats – five one-beds, four two-beds, four three-beds, and one four-bed – with associated off-street parking and balconies would be built. Every parking space would have an electric charging point to ‘encourage sustainability’, plans say.

The design and access statement from Peter Pendleton & Associates Ltd says, “This provides a mix of housing sizes and homes for the borough.

“The proposal has been carefully designed to respect its local context in terms of character, design and to respect the amenities of its neighbours. “The development will make efficient use of an urban brownfield site and support the regeneration of Eastbourne.”

Development plans would also ensure the ‘building reads as a seamless addition to the street scene’, the documents say.

According to the plans, the level of affordable housing is subject to further discussions with Eastbourne Borough Council.