Former Eastbourne care facility could become family home

A care home in Eastbourne that shut in 2016 could be converted into a family home if plans are given the green light.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 2:19 pm

Keller House Residential Care Home, in Carew Road, has had plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council to convert it into a house with four or more bedrooms.

The building is currently vacant and was last used as a care home in November 2016, plans say.

According to NHS England, the site provided accommodation and personal care for up to 15 people with dementia-type illnesses.

Keller House. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-221101-131159001

The last CQC report rated it as ‘requiring improvements’ in October 2016.

There are already four car spaces which would remain, according to the plans.

Members of the public can comment on the plans until February 3 (planning application number: 211068).

