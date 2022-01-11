Former Eastbourne care facility could become family home
A care home in Eastbourne that shut in 2016 could be converted into a family home if plans are given the green light.
Keller House Residential Care Home, in Carew Road, has had plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council to convert it into a house with four or more bedrooms.
The building is currently vacant and was last used as a care home in November 2016, plans say.
According to NHS England, the site provided accommodation and personal care for up to 15 people with dementia-type illnesses.
There are already four car spaces which would remain, according to the plans.
Members of the public can comment on the plans until February 3 (planning application number: 211068).