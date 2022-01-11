Former Eastbourne care facility could become family home

Keller House Residential Care Home, in Carew Road, has had plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council to convert it into a house with four or more bedrooms.

The building is currently vacant and was last used as a care home in November 2016, plans say.

According to NHS England, the site provided accommodation and personal care for up to 15 people with dementia-type illnesses.

Keller House. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-221101-131159001

There are already four car spaces which would remain, according to the plans.