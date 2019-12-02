Former boss set to return to troubled Eastbourne hospital

The former boss of Chaseley on Eastbourne seafront is to return after the hospital was recently rated as needing improvement by health watchdogs.

Trustees of the South Cliff facility say they are delighted at the ‘imminent return’ of Lesley Standing to become chief executive officer.

She will take up her post on December 9.

A spokesperson for the trust said, “Lesley is one of the most experienced chief executives of care homes to be found in the region. She returns to Chaseley where, under her direction as CEO, Chaseley received the top rating from the Care Quality Commission of ‘Outstanding’.

“Popular and highly respected, her arrival will be seen as very encouraging news about Chaseley, which cares for some of the most disadvantaged and disabled people in the community.

“There was great disappointment recently when a CQC inspection found that aspects of Chaseley’s provision needed ‘improvement’. Staff are working hard on an action plan to address the CQC’s requirements.

“With Lesley’s return, bringing her energy and experience, the trustees are confident Chaseley will regain its position as a field leader both locally and nationally. The staff are delighted to have her back with them, leading the way.

Lesley said, “Chaseley has always been a special place for me and I feel honoured to be asked to return. I’m looking forward to leading and working with the trustees and the home team again bringing my skills and experiences to assist Chaseley regain compliance over the coming months.

“I also look forward to being able to take the home to the next chapter in its journey ensuring Chaseley provides high quality care for those who live there.”