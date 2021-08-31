Flats planned for site of old Eastbourne courthouse

Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court in Old Orchard Road was in operation until December 2016 when it shut, and was demolished in June last year.

The vacant site, which is owned by Eastbourne Borough Council and surrounded by residential dwellings and offices, could see a three-five storey apartment block built containing 35 residential units, plans say.

If approved, there would be a mix of one and two-bed flats, 40 per cent of which would be classed as affordable housing.

The court was demolished in June 2020 SUS-210825-163337001

As well as this, 70 cycle spaces and two disability spaces would be created and there would be a communal garden space at the back.

The target determination date for the plan is November 19.