Fishing returns to Eastbourne Pier after grand re-opening

Fishing on Eastbourne Pier restarted this weekend (October 5) after the decision was made to bring the sport back by the famous landmark’s owner.

Pier owner Abid Gulzar recently lifted fishing restrictions after a three year ban, and the new owners of Eastbourne Fishing shop, situated at the end of the pier, welcomed customers on Saturday.

Eastbourne Pier Fishing- Opening Day - Michael Peckett, First man back on the pier, fishing early morning and Alan Beasley (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190710-082633008

Andy Vine, 58, of Shannon Way and owner of Eastbourne Fishing shop, said, “It went very well. Better than expected. We had about eight people down fishing and had people sign up for memberships. It was fantastic for the first day.

“Lots of people came in, they liked the shop, liked the layout and were pleased fishing is back on.”

Andy, who has lived in Eastbourne all his life, owns another fishing shop in Hastings and has 40 years experience in the industry.

He said, “It’s been a real pleasure. I’ve had several meetings with Mr Gulzar and it has all gone well. I think they have done well for the town to get this back.”

Eastbourne Pier Fishing- Opening Day - Alan Beasley (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190710-082656008